Arsenal qualified for the UEFA Europa League final in style and are now intent on completing the job in Baku on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery’s men beat BATE, Rennes, Napoli and Valencia to set up an all-English final against Chelsea, who sealed their place in Baku thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month.

Arsenal’s players practised their penalties at an open training session on Tuesday - and, well, let’s just say their fans better hope they seal the win before it goes to a dreaded shoot-out.

Charles Watts, Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent, posted footage of Arsenal’s players practising their spot-kicks on the eve of the final.

Don’t be surprised if Mesut Ozil fails to make the opening five penalty takers.

The German playmaker, who is expected to line up against Chelsea behind Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the number 10 position, attempted to pull off his trademark ‘chop shot’ from then penalty spot - but it didn’t go well.

Watch it here…

At least he won’t be tempted to do it in the final now. Well, you’d hope not anyway.

The next penalty will do little to ease the nerves of Arsenal fans, either.

Matteo Guendouzi’s spot-kick was saved by the ‘keeper.

Somewhere in a hotel in Baku, Kepa Arrizabalaga is smiling.

Some Arsenal fans were unhappy that the footage was posted on Twitter in the first place.

They felt it risks giving away Arsenal’s tactics in case of a potential penalty shoot-out, which sounds a tad paranoid.

However, Emery and his players will be buoyed by the footage that emerged from Chelsea’s open training session later on Tuesday evening.

Following a heated clash between Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz, Maurizio Sarri was seen furiously walking out of the training session, throwing his cap to the ground not once but twice.

Even though Arsenal’s penalties were a bit rubbish, at least they weren’t in meltdown like Sarri and a few of his players.