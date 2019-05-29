It's hard to believe that it's been full year since Arsene Wenger's last game as manager with Arsenal.

To most younger Gunners fans, the Frenchman was the only manager they had known after joining the club all the way back in 1996.

He was replaced by Unai Emery after a sour end to his tenure in north London and ever since, Wenger appears to have been enjoying his sabbatical.

The 69-year-old has become one of the best pundits in the game with beIN Sports and recently revealed in an interview that he has been running 8-10km every day.

So it's no wonder with that level of fitness that Wenger was asked to appear in a charity football match alongside Zinedine Zidane.

And a picture of the legendary French duo quickly went viral, one which appeared to show Wenger dribbling past Zidane.

You can see why football fans loved it, but the truth behind it is slightly different.

A fan's video of the incident appeared on social media and it actually shows Wenger holding on to the ball for far too long at the back before giving it away to Zidane.

You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Sorry football fans, but Zidane simply picks Wenger's pocket.

Wenger's career as a professional footballer never really took off, whereas Zidane is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game.

He's also done some pretty good things as a manager, but Wenger is one of the area's revolutionary figures.

So don't worry Arsene, Zidane may beat you out on the pitch but he'll never have the same impact on the manager scene. Well, probably.