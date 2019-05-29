Jamie Carragher has been involved in his fair share of controversial incidents during his career as a pundit after retiring from football in 2013.

The Liverpool legend is on a final warning with Sky Sports after retaining his role as one of the TV channel’s lead pundits by the skin of his teeth last year.

He made front-page news after spitting at a Manchester United fan while driving but, after a few months off-screen, returned to the job at the beginning of the current campaign.

Carragher isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, however, especially after that unsavoury spitting incident.

One person who lost respect for the ex-Premier League defender is a Newcastle United fan called Scott Forsyth, who fell victim to an inadvertent Carragher prank last weekend.

You might have seen that Carragher tweeted out a phone number during the Treble 99 reunion match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

He wanted to see a video of a Gary Neville miss and sent a tweet containing what was presumed to be his phone number asking someone to send him the clip.

However, the number was totally random. Carragher had posted Scott the Newcastle fan’s number to his 1.35 million followers - plus the rest who ended up seeing it.

Here's the miss, in case you wanted to see it...

Poor Scott has now explained just how crazy the past few days have been.

He said that he had received around 54 calls an hour and a total of 50,000 WhatsApp messages before the tweet was deleted.

But the calls and messages have continued to come in after screenshots of Carragher’s tweet were shared across social media.

"I was driving home and my phone wouldn't stop ringing and I started panicking thinking it was some kind of virus,” he told BBC News. "I was expecting to hear by phone if I had been successful in getting a job as I had been to an interview.

"I have no way of contacting these people so I'm just hoping they email me."

The 37-year-old continued: "I answered one of the calls and someone asked if I was on Twitter - I checked Twitter and that's when I realised what was going on.

"I've had people asking me for Champions League final tickets and others asking if my Geordie accent is real.

"Part of me is annoyed but part of me can see the funny side."

In a later interview with the Chronicle Live, Scott admitted he wasn’t a fan of Carragher’s in the first place - and now he wants an apology from the Anfield hero.

"At 5.18pm he tweeted it - since 5.19pm my phone hasn't stopped once," he added.

"I did two interviews with the BBC today about it, and had about 40 calls alone during those.

"My phone battery usually lasts me a day and a half - yesterday, I had to charge it three times.

"My lass says you probably have a better chance of winning the lottery than picking a number at random.

”I stopped watching Monday Night Football when he became a pundit, as you couldn't understand a word he said.

"And he really went down in my estimation after he spat on that child.”

This latest incident hasn’t improved his opinion of the Sky Sports star.

Scott has also posted screenshots of some of the vile messages he’s received from people who have obtained his phone number as a direct result of Carragher’s inadvertent actions.