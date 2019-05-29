Real Madrid will let club captain Sergio Ramos leave the club this summer as long as a suitable offer arrives.

According to Madrid-based publication Marca, Los Blancos will not stand in the way of his exit and like Cristiano Ronaldo, they will grant permission as long as their demands are met.

Real will not offer him a new contract and his departure is beginning to look more and more likely.

We reported on Monday evening that Ramos had informed Florentino Perez of a huge contract proposal from the Chinese Super League.

However, due to the fact that Chinese clubs have to pay a serious premium on foreign players, he was asking to leave on a free transfer.

That will not be happening, but the rest of Europe's elite will surely be keen on adding the 33-year-old to their squads this summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in Ramos in recent years and both clubs are currently crying out for a player of his ilk.

UPSET OVER RONALDO'S DEPARTURE

So why is Ramos seeking an exit after 14 years in the Spanish capital?

Well, Cadena SER are reporting that it has a lot to do with Ronaldo's exit and the club's failure to adequately replace.

In a meeting with Perez, Ramos is claimed to have said: "You also said you were going to sign a Ronaldo replacement but you didn't and it cost us."

It's hard to argue him given Real's disastrous season which saw them finish third in La Liga and without any trophy.

Karim Benzema has pretty much had to do all the work in front of goal without Ronaldo.

However, the potential arrivals of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic could be exactly what the club needs in the post-Ronaldo era.

Could that be enough to keep Ramos at the Bernabeu?