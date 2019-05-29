Chelsea face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku tonight as they aim to clinch their first piece of silverware under Maurizio Sarri.

However, the game could also mark the last for a handful of players in the Blues’ camp.

None more so than Eden Hazard.

It won’t be the news Chelsea fans would want to wake up to on the morning of a European Cup final, but it seems their number 10 is nearing the exit at Stamford Bridge.

That’s because he’s reportedly agreed a £115m move to Real Madrid, signing a deal worth £400,000-per-week, meaning tonight’s clash could prove to be his last in a Blues shirt.

And Real president Florentino Perez confirmed that his side have been wanting to bring him to the club for a significant period of time, saying: "We have been trying to make Hazard a Real Madrid player for several years.

"I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.

"Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”

Hazard’s attention at the moment will be purely on tonight’s final though where he is likely to start for Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder also said via Sky Sports that winning tonight will prove to be the ‘perfect farewell’ if he is to depart this summer, saying: "If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy. Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes."

If Hazard does walk out of Stamford Bridge this summer, what a legacy he has left at the club.

Since signing for the Blues back in 2012, their number 10 has gone on to help them win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and League Cup and the 2013 Europa League.

His potential departure will be a massive blow to Chelsea’s preparations for next season, especially with a transfer ban preventing them from bringing in a replacement.