Deontay Wilder put the boxing world on notice last week when he took on Dominic Breazeale inside the Barclays Center.

In a controversial build-up to the fight, Wilder spoke about boxing being the only sport where you can 'get paid to kill a man', and that he wanted to add a body to his record.

He didn't quite kill the Olympian, but he left him sprawled on the canvas after just two minutes.

It took Anthony Joshua seven rounds in 2016 to stop Breazeale and just one round for Wilder to do the business, so you could already predict the comparisons were coming.

Joshua has made no secret he wants to step in-between the ropes with the Bronze Bomber, and in the build-up to his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York this coming Saturday, trainer Rob McCracken has said the unification bout 'will happen'.

If it does eventually happen, it's unlikely to be in 2019 now.

That is because Wilder has revealed his next fight will be in September, and it's not against Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Instead, Wilder will take on Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz for the second time after knocking the Cuban out in March 2018.

Ortiz gave Wilder his biggest scare yet that night, and everyone will remember Wilder being out on his feet in round seven, as the champion was saved by the bell - literally.

Of course though Wilder went on to finish his challenger, but in a tweet stated that his controversial fights 'must get dealt with' which is why Ortiz is next up.

It's not gone down well with the boxing fraternity though, who are accusing the American of ducking the big two of Fury and Joshua once again - the replies to his tweet are very telling.

There's a slim chance that Wilder could squeeze one more fight in for December, but to many it will just feel like the chances of him fighting either Brit is diminishing by the day.

And no doubt both Joshua and Fury, and even Dillian Whyte will have something to say about Wilder's decision very soon indeed...