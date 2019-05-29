It’s been a rough few days for Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was stripped of the Brazil captaincy on Tuesday, with frequent disciplinary issues forcing Tite’s hand.

Neymar was only handed the permanent captaincy after last year’s World Cup and it’s already been taken off him.

PSG teammate Dani Alves has taken on the armband ahead of the Selecao’s Copa America campaign.

This summer’s tournament in his home country is an opportunity for Neymar to revive his reputation.

Gone are the days when he was considered the rightful heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne. Now, many just see him as someone who lives for the drama, dives too often and has a bit of a temper.

And yet an injury in Tuesday’s training session has given Neymar a scare.

Neymar suffers injury in training

The 27-year-old had to cut short his first full session after appearing to feel pain in his left knee.

The incident looked rather innocuous. Neymar struck a shot with his left foot and came away holding his knee.

He tried to continue but was clearly in discomfort and left the session.

It’s another setback for Neymar, who has only played in four PSG games since returning from a broken metatarsal on April 27.

The Copa America starts on June 14. The former Barcelona star will be desperate to be fit to represent his country.

Neymar has already faced a difficult year, receiving a three-match ban by the French football authorities earlier in May for hitting a fan after PSG were beaten in the French Cup final by Stade Rennes.

He is also appealing a separate three-match suspension given after he criticised the match officials during PSG’s defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.

It was thought that the Copa America would finally give Neymar some respite.

Yet his preparations for the tournament have taken a knock.