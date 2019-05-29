Football

.

Neymar suffered an injury scare in Brazil training ahead of Copa America

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been a rough few days for Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was stripped of the Brazil captaincy on Tuesday, with frequent disciplinary issues forcing Tite’s hand.

Neymar was only handed the permanent captaincy after last year’s World Cup and it’s already been taken off him.

PSG teammate Dani Alves has taken on the armband ahead of the Selecao’s Copa America campaign.

This summer’s tournament in his home country is an opportunity for Neymar to revive his reputation.

Gone are the days when he was considered the rightful heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne. Now, many just see him as someone who lives for the drama, dives too often and has a bit of a temper.

And yet an injury in Tuesday’s training session has given Neymar a scare.

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-BRA-TRAINING

Neymar suffers injury in training

The 27-year-old had to cut short his first full session after appearing to feel pain in his left knee.

The incident looked rather innocuous. Neymar struck a shot with his left foot and came away holding his knee.

He tried to continue but was clearly in discomfort and left the session.

It’s another setback for Neymar, who has only played in four PSG games since returning from a broken metatarsal on April 27.

The Copa America starts on June 14. The former Barcelona star will be desperate to be fit to represent his country.

Brazil Press Conference & Training Session - Granja Comary

Neymar has already faced a difficult year, receiving a three-match ban by the French football authorities earlier in May for hitting a fan after PSG were beaten in the French Cup final by Stade Rennes.

He is also appealing a separate three-match suspension given after he criticised the match officials during PSG’s defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.

It was thought that the Copa America would finally give Neymar some respite.

Yet his preparations for the tournament have taken a knock.

Topics:
Football
Tite
Dani Alves
Brazil Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again