Neymar reacts angrily after being nutmegged by 19-year-old Weverton in Brazil training

It’s not been the best of weeks for Neymar as he was stripped of the Brazil captaincy ahead of next month’s Copa America.

The 27-year-old was forced to hand it over to PSG team-mate Dani Alves due to disciplinary issues.

Neymar was filmed punching a supporter after the Coupe de France final against Rennes which consequently saw him hit with a three-match ban from the French football authorities.

He’s also been punished for insults directed at officials, not to mention his recent dressing room bust-up with his teammates.

Neymar is currently training with Brazil ahead of next month’s tournament and if he was going to show Tite he made a mistake, he definitely isn’t succeeding.

That’s because the forward was involved in another incident, this time with 19-year-old Weverton.

The Brazilian youngster, who plays for Cruzeiro, has been training with his national side in order to gain experience.

And he’s already making headlines after pulling off a brilliant nutmeg at the expense of Neymar.

However, as many can imagine, it didn’t go down well with the PSG star.

Neymar dragged the youngster to the deck by pulling his bib before walking off, leaving him on the ground.

Watch the video of the incident below:

No wonder his captaincy was stripped.

Brazil host next month’s Copa America as they hope to win the competition for the first time since 2007.

Their campaign kicks off on 14th June where they will face Bolivia in Group A before fixtures against Venezuela and Peru.

However, first on the agenda are friendlies against Qatar and Honduras respectively which will take place next week.

