Chelsea are preparing to face Arsenal in the Europa League final this evening.

Here, we take a look at their route to the Baku showdown.

PAOK 0-1 Chelsea

Willian struck early from a Ross Barkley lay-off to get Chelsea’s campaign in Group L off to a winning start in Greece.

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi

Alvaro Morata scored the only goal after 70 minutes as the Blues finally wore down the stubborn Hungarian champions.

Chelsea 3-1 BATE Borisov

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a superb hat-trick – his opening two goals coming in the first eight minutes – as Maurizio Sarri’s side cruised to victory.

BATE Borisov 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea secured their place in the knockout stages as Olivier Giroud scored his first goal in six months early in the second half in Belarus.

Chelsea 4-0 PAOK

Giroud grabbed two in the first half and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morata netted after the break in a convincing victory over PAOK, who had Yevhen Khacheridi sent off in the seventh minute.

Vidi 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea, who made 10 changes for what was a dead rubber, came from behind to claim a draw with an equaliser from Giroud, Willian having earlier opened the scoring.

Malmo 1-2 Chelsea - Round of 32 1st Leg

Goals from Barkley and Giroud put Chelsea in control, but a late reply from Anders Christiansen gave the Swedish side hope ahead of the second leg.

Chelsea 3-0 Malmo - Round of 32 2nd Leg

After a slow start, Chelsea wrapped up a 5-1 aggregate win with second-half strikes from Giroud, Barkley and Hudson-Odoi, while Malmo finished with 10 men after the dismissal of Rasmus Bengtsson.

Chelsea 3-0 Dynamo Kiev - Round of 16 1st Leg

Chelsea put one foot in the last eight with a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge, the goals coming from Pedro, Willian and Hudson-Odoi.

Dynamo Kiev 0-5 Chelsea - Round of 16 2nd Leg

Giroud hit a hat-trick and further goals came from Marcos Alonso and Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea powered through 8-0 on aggregate.

Slavia Prague 0-1 Chelsea - Quarter-final 1st Leg

Alonso struck four minutes from time as Chelsea snatched the advantage after a tough encounter in the Czech Republic.

Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague - Quarter-final 2nd Leg

Chelsea struck four times in the first 27 minutes to seemingly put the tie to bed with a Pedro double, a Giroud effort and an own goal. Two stunning Petr Sevcik strikes after the break, adding to Tomas Soucek’s earlier header, made for a nervy finish, but the Blues prevailed 5-3 on aggregate.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea - Semi-final 1st Leg

Pedro scored the equaliser as Chelsea replied to Luka Jovic’s strike to claim a draw in Germany.

Chelsea 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt - Semi-final 2nd Leg

Chelsea needed penalties to reach the final after Jovic cancelled out a Loftus-Cheek goal. Eden Hazard scored the decisive spot-kick in what could have been his final appearance at Stamford Bridge after Kepa Arrizabalaga made two saves.