Real Madrid will announce Eden Hazard's signing on June 3

The Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal is expected to be Eden Hazard’s last appearance for the Blues.

After a lengthy pursuit, Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the Belgian forward.

The transfer fee is £115 million, according to The Sun - £100m up front and £15m in add-ons - with Hazard earning £400,000-per-week.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season, scoring 19 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions.

And with Real Madrid struggling in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, he’s just what they need.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez admitted in the days leading up to the Europa League final that Real have wanted to sign Hazard “for a number of years”.

Now it seems like they’ve got their man.

Previews - UEFA Europa League Final

Hazard to be announced on June 3

According to the Spanish press, they’ve already pencilled in a date to announce the signing of the Chelsea star.

AS are reporting that June 3 will be the date where Hazard is officially confirmed as a Real Madrid player.

So Hazard will have a presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where signings are shown off to the fans and media.

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

But it’s not the only presentation that will take place at Real’s stadium in the coming days.

AS add that the club are still deciding which dates are suitable to unveil Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, given their international commitments.

So it’s going to be a busy summer for the Spanish giants.

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Improvements are required, though, following a season in which Real had three managers and failed to challenge for a trophy.

Julen Lopetegui, who arrived as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement, was sacked in October.

His successor, Santiago Solari, lasted until March and Real then turned to Zidane once again.

The Frenchman returned with the promise of investment in the squad and it seems that Real are going to deliver in the summer.

Topics:
Football
Maurizio Sarri
Zinedine Zidane
Eden Hazard
La Liga
Real Madrid
Premier League
Chelsea

