Ernesto Valverde can’t really be faulted too much with the job he’s done at Barcelona so far.

Since arriving at Camp Nou ahead of the 2017-18 season, he’s helped the club to two La Liga titles on top of their Copa del Rey success of 2018 too.

However, this season proved to be a rocky one for the Barca boss, leading to discussions amongst the club’s directors regarding his future.

Despite winning the league with 11 points separating them from second place, it was overshadowed by their fate in other competitions.

This ultimately put him in the firing line for the sack.

Their unbelievable exit at the semi-final stage of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool proved to be the first red flag.

This came 18 days before Valverde and his side suffered more heartache, this time losing 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

However, despite the bumps in the road, it seems Barcelona will be sticking with Valverde for next season, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Following their defeat in the Copa del Rey on Saturday, President Josep Maria Bartomeu said: “This defeat isn’t the coach’s fault.

“I want to point out the value of someone who is, in a discrete way, helping our team.

“I’m talking about Ernesto Valverde, who we trust completely.”

Marca also reported that Valverde has not only received the backing of the President but the players too, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

