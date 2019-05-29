Stafanie Taylor and Afy Fletcher exceptional performance helped West Indies Women win

Captain Stafanie Taylor's half-century and legspinner Afy Fletcher's 4-14 helped West Indies women sail to a 64-run victory over Ireland in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Dublin.

West Indies women winning the toss and electing to bat first, didn't have a great start as Hayley Matthews was run out for 3 in the fourth over by Maritz. Then Taylor led from the front with 75 off 53 balls, braced with 11 fours and a six. Britney Cooper scoring 17 runs gave Taylor the required support as they managed to take the side past 50 in the tenth over. Ireland’s Sophie MacMohan finally managed to break the partnership by dismissing Cooper with her medium pace.

Taylor then joined hands with Campbell and the two added 75 in just 47 balls for the third wicket to give a boost to the innings as West Indies finished with 139 for 4.

In response, Ireland was bowled out for 75 in 18.4 overs as Fletcher and medium pacer Chinelle Henry shared six wickets. Kim Garth was the only one to reach double figures, scoring 46 off 55 balls, and when she fell as the ninth wicket, Ireland's innings came to an end as their captain Laura Delany was injured after being hit on the right ankle by a Campbell shot during the first innings.

Just like the visitors, Ireland lost their first wicket soon with Gaby Lewis walking back in the first over. Mary Waldron and Garth took the side to 32 before Waldron was run out. In the next over, Henry dismissed Shauna Kavanagh and Una Raymond-Hoey to reduce Ireland to 34 for 4.

Wickets kept tumbling while Garth managed to stay. Fletcher’s brilliant bowling collapsed Ireland’s batting order taking four of the next five wickets to fall, including that of Garth, as Ireland failed to last the full 20 overs.