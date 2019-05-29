Lizelle Lee's 75 score secures series for South Africa women

Opener Lizelle Lee's impressive form continued as she hits her third fifty-plus score in four T20I’s. Lizelle helped South Africa women seize the five-match series 3-2 against Pakistan women in Benoni.

After South Africa won the toss and electing to field first they restricted Pakistan to 125 for 5, Lee and nineteen-year-old Nadine de Klerk put on an unbroken century stand for the second wicket to usher the hosts home.

Pakistan got off to a scratchy start losing their opener Umaima Sohail to Shabnim Ismail in the fourth over and were restricted to 30 for 1 in the Powerplay. Javeria Khan, captain Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz all stroked twenty but failed to get past 30.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and struggled in the death overs, gaining only three boundaries in the last five overs. Except for Masabata Klaas, all the bowlers managed to bag a wicket each, with pacer Shabnim Ismail being the most impressive of the lot, bagging 1 for 16 from four overs. Her tight bowling in the 18th and 20th overs remained crucial in restricting the visitors to 125 for 5.

Lee smashed a row of boundaries off Riaz in the second over making the target look much slimmer. Despite losing her opening partner Tazmin Brits by Nida Dar two overs later, Lee hit her 10th T20I fifty and registered her highest score in the format hitting Riaz for three fours in a row in the 15th over.

Then, with South Africa needing only five in five overs, she smashed a six off Dar to secure victory. Lee was well supported by de Klerk with her unbeaten 37 off 31 balls.

Lee was named Player of the Match, while Dar was adjudged the Player of the Series. Lee rounded off the series as the top scorer, making one run more than Dar's tally.