Martin Tye is a truly inspirational athlete.

Ten years have now passed since the former British solider had his life changed forever, when a suicide bomber drove into his vehicle during a patrol in Afghanistan.

"It was a war zone, we knew what we were going into and it was the day before the elections so we were preempting something anyway," Tye informed the Guinness Book of Records.

The day before we had a suicide bomber on the front gate. Then we went out on a pretty routine patrol, we were in a convoy – I was commander of my vehicle.

"We drove around the corner and a suicide bomber drove into the back of my vehicle and detonated."

Tye's inspiring story

The Lance Corporal was left paralysed by the explosion. He no longer experiences any sensation beneath his knees, has metalwork in his shoulders and has experienced over 20 operations.

Couple that with a PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) diagnosis and that traumatic day in Kabul left Tye in a dark place, until he turned his attention to sport and strongmen competitions.

In fact, fast forward 10 years and Tye has completed an incredible achievement that is testament to his remarkable strength and determination.

New world record

Earlier this month, the strongman shattered the world record for a seated deadlift, elevating an astonishing 505 kilograms (1,000 pounds) to join the Guinness Book of Records.

To put the weight into some context, that's similar to six Cristiano Ronaldo's, the record weight for a bull shark and more than the average mass of a polar bear in the Beaufort Sea population.

The attempt took place at the North Somerset Show in Wraxall, where a crowd of spectators gathered in expectation and witnessed Tye lift the weight for a few brief seconds.

All it takes is a few moments of clearance to count and after some deliberation, the record was confirmed and Tye was handed the Guinness certificate shortly afterwards.

Speaking afterwards, Tye explained: "Some people like to get really angry and use aggression, I don’t do that in my prep.

"I go to my own little place in my head, I visualise the lift, how I'm going to do it. I tell myself 'it's light, you've got this, I know I’ve got this,' and just go.

"You're still very nervous about it but once I had my hands on the bar I knew it was going up. The crowd helps a massive amount. They lift you up so high, especially the size there was here."

Tye will now focus on his preparations for the World's Strongest Disabled Man competition in Canada this summer, but still has a few more world-records on his mind.

