Liverpool’s team coach arrived safely at the Wanda Metropolitano today ahead of the Reds’ Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

However, when the vehicle left the premises, it told a completely different story.

That’s because footage has circulated on social media showing the bus getting stuck in a tunnel underneath Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

Chris Chambers, editor for Capital Liverpool News captured the moment before posting it on Twitter with the caption: “The Liverpool team bus appears to have got stuck in the tunnel underneath the Wanda Metropolitano.”

Amazing.

To make matters worse, the bus remained there for ‘almost an hour’, according to Chambers, who posted an update soon after.

He went on to Tweet a video of the coach leaving, saying: “The Liverpool team bus finally driving away from the Wanda Metropolitano after being stuck on the ramp for almost an hour.”

However, it’s very doubtful any players were onboard as the Liverpool Echo reported that Jurgen Klopp and his men will arrive in the Spanish capital on Friday.

This means they will touch down in Madrid 48 hours after their opposition and just over 24 hours before the clash.

The Reds will then train on Friday afternoon at the ground before heading back out of the premises, that’s if the coach can manage it this time.

Both sides will also be going into the fixture in high spirits after enjoying dramatic semi-final ties.

Spurs looked to be crashing out after falling 3-2 down on aggregate against Ajax but Lucas Moura completed a hat-trick six minutes into stoppage time to book their place in Madrid.

As for Liverpool, they miraculously overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg to win 4-3 over Barcelona.

It’s difficult to pick a winner ahead of Saturday’s game but if this season’s tournament is anything to go by, we’re in for something special.