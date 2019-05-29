Some of the greatest names in tennis have continuously butted heads with each other for the crown as king of the sport.

However, following a recent tweet which highlighted some statistics, it shows that Rafael Nadal is clearly superior within Majors in comparison to that of his nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Despite the fact that Federer currently leads the standings with a total of 20 Grand Slam victories in his career, with Nadal trailing at 16, this doesn't necessarily tell the full story.

Within Majors, the Spaniard is currently 9-3 up against Federer and 9-6 up against Djokovic.

Nadal is considered to be the most prolific at the French Open, which is played on clay courts, with the world number two winning the tournament 11 times - remarkably losing just two matches there.

Furthermore, Nadal has managed to defeat Federer on four occasions in finals alone at the French Open, and the Swiss player is yet to secure a finals victory over Nadal in France.

In addition to this, Djokovic is also yet to defeat Nadal in the French Open finals, losing out in 2012 and 2014.

Following this, Nadal achieved his next best success at the US Open, winning the tournament in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

On US soil, this was where the Spaniard and the Serbian locked horns as they met in this Major's final on four occasions, with Nadal leaving the court victorious three times. Moreover, Djokovic has appeared in eight US finals in comparison to Nadal's four.

Nevertheless, within the Australian Open finals, Nadal has secured the title on just one occasion, with Federer beating his long-term rival once and Djokovic besting him twice. It's a similar story at Wimbledon, with Federer beating Nadal twice in 2006 and 2007.

Nonetheless, in general, Nadal has demonstrated his consistency and ruthlessness in Major finals in comparison to other leading tennis players, with the Spaniard appearing to his own division when it comes to the clay court.