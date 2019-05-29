We all have the same nostalgia when it comes to EA Sports' FIFA video game series.

Just about any and every young football fan played the game throughout their childhoods and while their popularity has waned in recent years, they continue to attract massive sales.

There's certainly no shame in the adults that continue to play the latest release each year and contemplate smashing the controller when things don't go quite their way.

Aside from the gameplay, though, there are certain things about the FIFA series that makes it so iconic and can bring back the fondest of memories.

Besides, it seems that everybody has their own personal favourite and while the annual changes are often incredibly minor, regular gamers always pick up on the slight nuances.

Iconic FIFA tropes

The cover stars are always something that cause debate amongst fans and while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made the grade, so have Jordan Henderson and Jack Wilshere.

However, nothing sends all the memories rushing back quite like the FIFA soundtracks and the anthems that were chosen to grace the menu screens.

Certain tunes will instantly remind football fans of a certain game and they often provided a soothing greeting if you'd just rage-quitted from a last-minute winner.

Top 29 greatest FIFA songs

Bearing that in mind, the UK's biggest chart show - Big Top 40 - have put their musical reputations on the line by trying to rank the greatest FIFA soundtrack songs of all time.

It's a pretty daunting task and guaranteed to spark controversy amongst gamers, but they have chosen 29 that they think are the best and then sorted them into a comprehensive list.

Check out the full breakdown - equipped with YouTube clips - down below:

1. Avicii - 'The Nights' (FIFA 15)

2. Kasabian - 'Stevie' (FIFA 15)

3. Disclosure - 'F For You' (FIFA 14)

4. Dizzee Rascal & Calvin Harris - 'Hype' (FIFA 17)

5. John Newman - 'Love Me Again' (FIFA 14)

6. The Kooks - 'Around Town' (FIFA 15)

7. Bastille - 'Send Them Off!' (FIFA 17)

8. Imagine Dragons - 'On Top Of The World' (FIFA 13)

9. Bomba Estéreo - 'Soy Yo' (FIFA 16)

10. Chromeo - 'Don't Turn The Lights On' (FIFA 11)

11. Passion Pit - 'Moth's Wings' (FIFA 10)

12. MGMT - 'Kids' (FIFA 09)

13. Nico & Vinz - 'When The Day Comes' (FIFA 15)

14. Sam Sparro - 'Black & Gold' (FIFA 09)

15. Muse - 'Supermassive Black Hole' (FIFA 07)

16. The Hoosiers - 'Goodbye Mr. A' (FIFA 08)

17. Blur - 'Song 2' (FIFA: Road To World Cup 98)

18. Vance Joy - 'Mess Is Mine' (FIFA 15)

19. Speelburg - 'Lay It Right' (FIFA 16)

20. Beck - 'Dreams' (FIFA 16)

21. The Strokes - 'Machu Picchu' (FIFA 12)

22. Empire of the Sun - 'Alive' (FIFA 15)

23. Moby - 'Bodyrock' (FIFA 2001)

24. Kings of Leon - 'Red Morning Light' (FIFA Football 2004)

25. Kygo - 'ID' (FIFA 16)

26. Foster The People - 'Call It What You Want' (FIFA 12)

27. Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne - 'Let It Roll Part 2' (FIFA 13)

28. Years & Years - 'Gold' (FIFA 16)

29. Two Door Cinema Club - 'Sleep Alone' (FIFA 13)

