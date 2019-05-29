Cristiano Ronaldo will have mixed feelings about his first season with Juventus.

Moving to a third top European league was never going to be easy, so we can forgive the Portuguese for not necessarily reaching the dizzying standards that he sets for himself.

Nevertheless, he still became the first player to win the league title and be named Player of the Year in the English, Spanish and Italian top divisions.

It's a point that provides plenty of ammunition for those who criticise Lionel Messi, rightly or wrongly, for having spent his entire club career in the same team and league.

That being said, one of the biggest goals for Ronaldo was bringing a long-awaited Champions League trophy to the Allianz Stadium.

Reviewing Ronaldo's season

And while he did produce a performance for the ages against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, he still watched as the Old Lady crashed out in the quarter-finals to Ajax.

There was also a decline in goal-scoring with Ronaldo 'only' finishing fourth in the Sere A charts behind Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and Krzysztof Piatek.

It marked four seasons without Ronaldo being named the top scorer in his own league and many thought that Quagliarella was more deserving of the 'Most Valuable Player' award.

Opta's Team of the Season

However, perhaps the most surprising revelation has come from Opta statistics this week, the leading aggregator of data in football.

They compiled all their numbers from the Serie A season and settled on their very own Team of the Season, which saw Ronaldo restricted to the substitute's bench.

There are no shortages of surprises in the team with the front three actually comprised ofJosip Ilicic, Dries Mertens and Zapata.

We'll let you decide whether it shows Ronaldo's season has been overrated or that fans shouldn't read too much into statistics. Check out the full team here:

That's got to irk Ronaldo, surely.

It's definitely bizarre that Miralem Pjanic and Joao Cancelo are the only Juventus players to have made the team, despite Massimiliano Allegri's team being so dominant.

However, it's hard to launch too much of a counterargument when the team is based on so much data collected over 38 games of competition.

And it will perhaps serve as inspiration for Ronaldo to really stride for the form he produced at Real Madrid and to hopefully strive towards European success for Juventus.

With a new manager arriving in the summer, it could be the change that Juventus need and it might be in their best interest to use Ronaldo as more of an out-and-out striker.

The Portuguese has definitely been more selfless in his play since moving to Italy, but that might have been at the expense of his usually impeccable statistics.

