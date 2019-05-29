It would seem that Roger Federer is once again up to his usual cheeky tricks amid his second straight sets victory at the French Open.

Earlier in the year at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios criticised Federer for looking for shots to make a highlight reel - in essence, he was discouraging the Swiss star from any showboating.

Four months on from those comments, however, and Federer seems to be at it again.

After his comfortable 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, Federer came up against Oscar Otte in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

This match was as comfortable as the first as he cruised through to the next round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win. Though it was perhaps made to look more comfortable when the 37-year-old played the most effortless no-look shot you will ever see.

Otte tried to force Federer to the front of the court before it was thrown back in his face with a piece of pure filth.

Federer looked towards the umpire and supporters on the right side of the court and looped a shot to the left side, leaving the German agonisingly, and quite embarrassingly, missing the trick-shot.

Federer walked away as though nothing had even happened and didn’t really celebrate the point or indeed victory as he might have had the game been closer.

In turn, neither the point nor match were close by any means as Federer eased into the third round of the competition.

In the next round he will face Casper Ruud. Like Federer, Ruud won both of his first matches in straight sets, but did so a little less convincingly. The Norwegian is currently ranked number 63 in the world.

There would be no surprise if Federer found this match just as easy and performed a few more trick-shots in the process.