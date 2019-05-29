A third-place finish and a Europa League win would represent a fantastic first season for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Well, on paper that is.

In reality, Sarri’s relationship with Chelsea fans hasn't been ideal with the Stamford Bridge faithful far from convinced with his Sarri-ball style of play.

The home fans have been heard chanting ‘F**k Sarri-ball’ at times this season and his treatment of Callum Hudson-Odoi angered many supporters.

But despite what could be a very successful debut campaign at the club, Sarri might not be in charge come the start of the 2019/20 season.

There are strong reports linking the Italian with a move back to his native country to join Juventus.

And all of that speculation appears to be getting to Sarri on the eve of the Europa League final.

During Tuesday evening’s training session, he was seen storming off the training pitch as he threw his cap in anger.

His frustrations were apparently due to the inability to practise set-pieces at the end of the session because all of the media being given access to training.

It’s far to say preparations have been far from ideal.

And it hasn’t been helped by the fact that Juventus’ chairman Andrea Agnelli has been staying in Chelsea’s team hotel before the game.

Agnelli is in Baku on UEFA business but Italian outlet Tuttosport say that he has met with Chelsea’s chairman Bruce Buck to discuss Sarri’s future.

They also claim that Agnell and Sarri even spoke briefly.

It seems talks are so far in advance that Juventus players have been told to expect Sarri will be their new boss.

Sarri is tempted at the prospect of managing the Italian champions and the Old Lady aren’t put off by the £5 million compensation they would have to pay.

It’s not exactly ideal preparation for Chelsea ahead of a European cup final, is it?

Imagine organising a meeting between the club’s two chairman’s just hours before kick-off...