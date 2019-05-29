Manchester City have had great success in the past few years.

Last season, they romped to their third Premier League title with a record 100 points.

And they managed to make it back-to-back titles this campaign.

Although they failed in the Champions League, they were dominant in other competitions as they won the FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

However, to achieve this success, Man City have had to spend ridiculous amounts of money.

Although there weren't many big money signings this season, Pep Guardiola has already spent €600 million since becoming manager of the club in 2016.

Their spending power has led to great criticism.

Last week La Liga president Javier Tebas even accused Man City, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, of inflating the market.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has now hit back at their critics.

He says their critics are 'jealous' and tells them to look at 'facts', arguing that Man City don't have have the most expensive goalkeeper, defender, midfielder of attacker in the Premier League.

“With success, there is a certain level of jealousy, envy, whatever you call it, that’s part of the game,” he said.

“You know when Manchester United dominated the Premier League for many years, they know what they had to deal with for so many years, that’s part of the game.

“It’s not easy for our competition, we know that; and by the way, the football world is very small and word comes around very quickly so you know, when someone somewhere in a leading position in any club says something, or briefs something, guess what? We know about it.

“The reality is, we didn’t buy the most expensive player in the Premier League, we didn’t buy the most expensive goalkeeper, we didn’t buy the most expensive midfielder, we didn’t buy the most expensive striker, so when people throw that, you know what they throw at us, I go back: let’s look at facts, let’s talk about facts."

Al Mubarek also fired back at Tebas' comments.

“He talks about how we distorted the market? There is a hypocrisy in this statement that is ironic," he said, per Manchester Evening News.

"Number one, let’s look at the Spanish league, the time of breaking records on player acquisitions, I mean, who started that? Let’s go back to the world records, [Luis] Figo, [Zinedine] Zidane. These huge jumps in these transfers, where did they happen?

"You know, the history, you have to look back at the history of La Liga, a league dominated by two clubs and Mr Tebas should look back at the history of that league and how distortion that has happened throughout the ages.

"And then you look back at transfers. In the top ten transfers of all time, Manchester City has not a single player in that, not a single one. So I don’t really take it seriously and I ask our fans to always put it in context.

"Always look at facts. And I think people with glass homes shouldn’t be throwing rocks. I’m happy to talk to anyone as long as the conversation is about facts but once we start talking about innuendo and talking about theories I have no time for that.”