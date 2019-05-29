Eden Hazard was the star man as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

The Belgian forward scored twice and set one up as the Blues romped to victory in the second half in Baku.

Immediately following the match, he was cornered by BT Sport who asked him the question that's on everyone's minds - where his future lies.

Hazard is normally cagey in that situation and often gives little away - but this time, his answer was quite clear - the Europa League final felt like a goodbye.

"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs," he revealed, per BBC Sport.

"I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."

Although this sounds like the end of the road for Hazard, he's going to leave on a high.

The tricky winger was Man of the Match as Chelsea swept aside their London rivals in Baku.

Giroud opened the scoring shortly after half-time with a superb diving header, before Hazard provided the assist that set up Pedro's goal.

Chelsea's number 10 then scored one of his own from the spot, before Alex Iwobi gave Arsenal a lifeline.

But minutes after the Gunners pulled one back, Hazard popped up to score again from close range.

After scoring twice to deliver one final trophy, the Belgian will leave a hero.

And it's fair to say that after seven years, 352 appearances, 110 goals, 92 assists and six trophies, Hazard has earned himself a move to Real Madrid.