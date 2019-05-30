Chelsea ended a turbulent season on a high with victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Maurizio Sarri has had his fair share of problems throughout the course of his first season with the west London club.

But, despite calls for him to be sacked, he led the team to a third place finish in the Premier League.

And he also masterminded European glory for his side.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku - Sarri's first trophy as a manager.

With the scores level at half-time, Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock to give Chelsea the lead.

Pedro and Eden Hazard made it 3-0, before an Alex Iwobi wonder-goal gave Arsenal hope.

But Hazard scored his second shortly after to seal victory for the west London outfit.

One man that made sure he enjoyed the victory was Robert Green.

The 39-year-old has not played one minutes of competitive football for Chelsea this season.

But that did not stop him going full John Terry after the final whistle.

Green, who wasn't included in Chelsea's match day squad, decided to put on full kit before lifting the trophy on the pitch.

Despite his lack of first team action, he appears to have become a firm favourite in the Chelsea dressing room and his teammates loved his moment of glory.

Watch Green lift the Europa League below:

Chelsea even dedicated a tweet to Green lifting the trophy.

Terry, who did the same when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, would be so proud.

While Chelsea had every reason to celebrate, it wasn't all positive for the club.

Chelea's best player Eden Hazard confirmed that he wants to leave after the game.

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know," he told BT Sport, per the BBC.

"We will decide in a few days - the only target in my mind was to win this final.

"Maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."