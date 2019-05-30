Football

Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri celebrated Chelsea's Europa League win with a big cigar

After all of the criticism of Maurizio Sarri this season, he’s led Chelsea to a third-place finish and European victory.

Could the Italian possibly have done any more in his debut campaign?

On Wednesday night, Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to seal the Europa League.

The trophy was also Sarri’s first major trophy in his managerial career.

So, how would he celebrate on the final whistle?

By whipping out a great big cigar, of course.

Sarri has been seen chewing cigarettes on the touchline while managing Chelsea this season.

And he had clearly been saving a special cigar after winning his first trophy.

It was something that Ross Barkley clearly found amusing.

Take a look:

Whether Sarri will remain at Chelsea for next season is unknown, though.

He has been strongly linked with a return to Italy with Juventus.

If it was Sarri’s last match for Chelsea, he certainly produced wonders in the 15 minutes at half-time.

With the scores level at 0-0 at half-time, the game was in the balance.

But Eden Hazard revealed that Sarri’s team-talk did the trick to allow them to go on to win comfortably.

“Sarri just said keep playing try to play our football. What we did in the second half, we know we have the players when we want to play all together, fight all together. Today we showed this mentality and I think for the fans, for the players, for the staff, it’s a great trophy to win."

You get the impression Sarri and his players will be having a rather large party tonight.

