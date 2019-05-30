Football

Lucas Torreira looks on after the Europa League final.

Lucas Torreira left the pitch in tears after Eden Hazard made it Chelsea 3-0 Arsenal

Arsenal's season depended on the outcome of the Europa League final.

The club improved under Unai Emery this season but still missed out on the top four in the Premier League.

While they were inconsistent domestically, they fared much better in the Europa League.

They managed to reach the final and needed a win against Chelsea to secure Champions League football for next season.

Arsenal started off the game as the better of the two sides but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

And they were completely dismantled by Chelsea in the second 45 minutes as they lost 4-1.

Olivier Giroud came back to haunt his former side by netting a superb header five minutes after half-time.

Lucas Torreira and his teammates look shattered after the EL final

Pedro then produced a smart finish to make it two, before Eden Hazard virtually made the victory safe for Chelsea when he converted from the penalty spot with 25 minutes remaining.

And after Hazard's penalty, the emotion was just too much for Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan international was subbed off after the penalty and burst into tears on his way off the pitch.

Watch it below:

And he continued crying while sitting on the bench...

That is quite sad. He's clearly not used to playing for Arsenal, though.

Arsenal were given some hope shortly after Matteo Guendouzi replaced Torreira.

Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners hope when he found the back of the net with a sensational half volley from 20 yards.

Lucas Torreira struggles to contain his emotions after losing the EL final

But dreams of a miraculous comeback were soon extinguished as Hazard got his second to round off the scoring.

For Chelsea, it can now be said that they enjoyed a successful season.

But for Arsenal, who finished outside the top four and with no silverware, it's been another disappointing campaign for them.

