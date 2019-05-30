The headlines after Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal in the Europa League final were dominated by Eden Hazard.

The Belgian superstar scored twice in what will surely be his final game for Chelsea.

After the match, he was asked about his Stamford Bridge future and, despite trying to remain coy, he admitted that he believes it’s a ‘goodbye.’

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know," he told BT Sport.

"We will decide in a few days - the only target in my mind was to win this final."

He added: "Maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."

Obviously, those quotes will make the back pages.

But there should also be some space for Petr Cech.

The legendary goalkeeper was making his final appearance in his professional career before he seemingly joins Chelsea as a sporting director.

While he may have conceded four goals, Cech was probably Arsenal’s best performer making some brilliant saves.

But it wasn’t the way Cech would have liked to retire.

Despite the disappointment, he gave an emotional interview to BT Sport at the final whistle.

And instead of looking towards his new role at Chelsea, Cech spoke passionately about this Arsenal side and sent a message to Gooners ahead of next season.

"I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of the way I played today because when you play your last career game in the final there is a lot of pressure and speculation," Cech told BT Sport after the game.

"I had to perform and I have to say I have done everything I can, and I can look back with no regrets apart from the fact we worked so hard all year to finish with nothing. This group of players do not deserve it because of how much work has been done this season.

"It is easy to say we finish empty-handed but I can assure everyone that the work we have done will mean this team comes back much stronger next year."

Superb from Cech.

He was then asked about the role he’s set to take up at Chelsea, to which he refused to comment on.

"I kept saying I wanted to lift the trophy and then think about it. Until 30 June, I am an Arsenal player."

Whatever Cech does next, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for many years and football fans will be sad to see him retire.