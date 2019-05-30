Chelsea finished their season in style with a 4-1 win against Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The early stages of the game were rather overshadowed by the number of empty seats in Baku's Olympic Stadium.

Many fans were comparing it to a pre-season fixture after a dull first half, but after the break, Chelsea burst into life.

Olivier Giroud scored the first with a stunning diving header that beat Petr Cech at his front post.

Pedro doubled his side's lead with a smart finish on the hour mark, before Eden Hazard converted a penalty as the Blues began to run away with things.

Nine minutes later, Alex Iwobi pulled one back with a wicked long-range volley.

But Hazard, in what's expected to be his final match for Chelsea, tapped in from close range to secure Europa League success.

Collecting silverware is something that the London club, the players and their fans have been used to in recent years.

But for manager Maurizio Sarri, this is his first ever trophy in professional football.

So, it was bound to be an emotional night for the Italian tactician - and it's fair to say he savoured the moment of being officially recognised as a winner.

Check out his reaction to being handed his medal below, as he looks down to take it in, before raising his head with a huge grin on his face.

That's what football is all about - and Sarri has reached the peak of the European game with quite a unique story.

He never played professionally and began his career as an amateur coach while working as a banker.

In 2005 he landed a job with Pescara in Serie B and nine years later, he won promotion to Serie A with Empoli.

He joined Napoli in 2015 and despite impressing, never won a trophy before moving to Chelsea last year.

At the end of his first season with the Blues, Sarri has finally broken his duck, winning one of the most prestigious titles in European football.