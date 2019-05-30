Poor Arsenal.

Not only were the Gunners embarrassed by Chelsea in the Europa League final, but among the scorers for the Blues was a player they once called their own.

Olivier Giroud set Chelsea on their way to a 4-1 victory over Unai Emery’s side with a smart header in the 49th minute.

The Frenchman would later assist Eden Hazard’s second goal as Chelsea secured their spot in next season’s Champions League in style.

Giroud’s celebrations after scoring were muted and he paid respect to Arsenal at full-time.

“I left so many friends in Arsenal, this club changed my life, gave me the opportunity to live my dream come true in playing in the Premier League,” he said, per the Daily Mail.

“I owe them a lot, I will never forget, so that's why I didn't want to celebrate.”

Giroud rubs salt in Arsenal's wound

Yet Giroud wanted to remind everyone where his allegiance currently lies.

“On another side I am so proud to win this with Chelsea. I am definitely a true blue,” he added.

And Giroud’s Arsenal legacy may have taken a hit after footage emerged of him celebrating Chelsea’s win on the team bus.

Jorginho, sharing the scenes live on social media, caught Giroud holding the trophy and saying: ‘Thank you Arsenal!’

Giroud is still adored by many Arsenal supporters. They won’t find it easy watching the striker revelling in their despair.

Celebrity fan Piers Morgan is far from pleased with the clip.

“Giroud, Arsenal’s worst lead striker in the past 35 years, cements his legacy,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

It’s just salt in the wounds for Arsenal supporters.

Giroud finished the campaign as the top goalscorer in the Europa League, netting 11 times en route to Chelsea’s success.

The 32-year-old expressed his delight following a successful end to Chelsea’s season.

“I am very proud because this team deserved to win something,” he added.

“We lost the League Cup against Manchester City but this one is special, the second best European cup.

“It was very special for me and I am very happy for the team.”