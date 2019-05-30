In the absence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal were looking for Mesut Ozil to be their main creative spark in the Europa League final.

But that didn't happen.

Ozil was largely anonymous during his 77 minutes on the pitch.

By the time he was subbed off in with 13 minutes remaining, Arsenal were 4-1 down and the game already done.

Ozil has built a reputation for being the 'assist king' in the past.

But that just hasn't happened this year.

According to ESPN, Mesut Ozil recorded just three assists this season from the 2420 minutes he played.

Remarkably, that is lower than Alexis Sanchez, who notched four assists in 1240 minutes on the pitch.

Ouch. Sanchez is ridiculed by fans up and down the country but maybe some of that attention should be on Ozil instead.

The 30-year-old created just one chance in the final - another indicator of just how bad he was.

Many fans now want him sold and it wouldn't be surprising at all if Unai Emery tried to find potential suitors in the summer.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas also criticised Ozil after the final, saying he doesn't have what it takes to carry the club.

“I think sometimes you just have it inside or you don’t have it," Fabregas said on BT Sport, per Goal.

“When he was at Real Madrid he was surrounded by top, top players and one of the best players in the history of the sport in Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’m not taking anything away from Mesut, he played top football there, but once you step down a little bit, because we can all agree Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich they are top three, you have to show yourself a little bit more because you don’t have the same quality around you.

“The club buys you to be the actual leader around the club.

“I don’t think Mesut has that in him to carry. I don’t train with him every day, but I don’t think he has it in him to be leader.”

Arsenal fans: Should Ozil be sold this summer? Have your say by leaving a comment below.