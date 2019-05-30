Football

Pedro has become the first player ever to win five of football's biggest trophies

Chelsea finished the season in style with a 4-1 win against Arsenal in the Europa League final. 

The Blues had already secured Champions League football for next season with a third-place finish in the Premier League, so adding some silverware should be seen as a successful campaign. 

After all, they did much better than last night's opponents, who will be playing in the Europa League again come September. 

But despite the circumstances, it seems Unai Emery's job is safer than Maurizio Sarri's. Football is a strange game, right? 

But Wednesday's win should go some way to ensuring the Italian coach is given more time at Stamford Bridge.

After all, Sarri's has just won the first trophy of his managerial career, 14 years after starting out in Serie B. 

And he wasn't the only person in Chelsea's camp to make a bit of history on Wednesday.

Pedro, who scored in his side's 4-1 win, became the first ever player to win five of football's biggest competitions. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

He's now added Europa League success to winning the World Cup, European Championship, Premier League and Champions League.

The Spaniard may not be mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he's been a serial winner throughout his career - and he's achieved a feat no one else ever has. 

Of course, he's won a lot more than just those five titles too. During his career with Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain, Pedro has won 25 major trophies. 

Spain v Italy - UEFA EURO 2012 Final

On top of the five mentioned above, he's also a five-time La Liga winner, with three Spanish Cup wins to his name, plus four more Spanish Super Cups. 

With Barca, he also won the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the Club World Cup twice. 

In England, the winger has added an FA Cup to his collection as well, taking his total winner's medals across club and country to a ridiculous 25. 

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Pedro may not be recognised as one of the standout individuals of his generation, but he's certainly had a very successful career. 

Topics:
Football
Maurizio Sarri
Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma
Spain Football
Barcelona
Premier League
Arsenal
Chelsea

