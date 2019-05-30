Chelsea sprung a surprise when they announced N’Golo Kante would be starting the Europa League final against Arsenal.

There were doubts that the French midfielder would play as he nursed a knee injury.

Indeed, Maurizio Sarri admitted on Tuesday that Kante was a 50/50 to play.

Yet there was Kante in the starting line-up and, after his performance in Baku, you have to wonder whether it was all a ploy to deceive Arsenal.

The 28-year-old, wearing a knee brace, was full of running and made some important blocks.

Turns out Sarri and Chelsea had nothing to worry about. Kante was, well, Kante.

And so it’s yet another trophy for the former Leicester City man, who is getting rather used to all this winning.

Kante wins yet another trophy

Kante’s latest triumph means he has won a trophy in every season since moving to England in 2015.

2015-16 - Premier League

2016-17 - Premier League

2017-18 - FA Cup

2018-19 - Europa League

Oh, and let’s throw the 2018 World Cup in there, too.

Serial winner.

Everyone loves Kante

There are few figures in football as well liked as Kante.

He doesn’t do drama, is never in the headlines for the wrong reasons and is incredibly humble.

And his teammates adore him, too.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger shared footage on Instagram of Chelsea’s players singing Kante’s name as they celebrated their Europa League triumph on the bus.

Kante was asked at full-time for his thoughts on Eden Hazard’s seemingly inevitable exit.

The Belgian told BT Sport at full-time that he expects to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

And Kante has wished Hazard the best on his next adventure.

“It's not sad. I think Eden did an amazing job, had an amazing time with Chelsea," Kante told reporters, per Goal.

"He stayed here a long time, he's won many trophies. He played amazing tonight. We are happy for him.

"I don't know what is going to happen next but we can only wish him the best because he did a lot for Chelsea.”