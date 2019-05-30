Football

.

N’Golo Kante has won a trophy in every season since he moved to England

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea sprung a surprise when they announced N’Golo Kante would be starting the Europa League final against Arsenal.

There were doubts that the French midfielder would play as he nursed a knee injury.

Indeed, Maurizio Sarri admitted on Tuesday that Kante was a 50/50 to play.

Yet there was Kante in the starting line-up and, after his performance in Baku, you have to wonder whether it was all a ploy to deceive Arsenal.

The 28-year-old, wearing a knee brace, was full of running and made some important blocks.

Turns out Sarri and Chelsea had nothing to worry about. Kante was, well, Kante.

And so it’s yet another trophy for the former Leicester City man, who is getting rather used to all this winning.

p1dc3qq5on1eia1uin15f11ekp1pgi9.jpg

Kante wins yet another trophy 

Kante’s latest triumph means he has won a trophy in every season since moving to England in 2015.

  • 2015-16 - Premier League
  • 2016-17 - Premier League
  • 2017-18 - FA Cup
  • 2018-19 - Europa League

Oh, and let’s throw the 2018 World Cup in there, too.

Serial winner.

Everyone loves Kante

There are few figures in football as well liked as Kante.

He doesn’t do drama, is never in the headlines for the wrong reasons and is incredibly humble.

And his teammates adore him, too.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger shared footage on Instagram of Chelsea’s players singing Kante’s name as they celebrated their Europa League triumph on the bus.

Kante was asked at full-time for his thoughts on Eden Hazard’s seemingly inevitable exit.

The Belgian told BT Sport at full-time that he expects to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

And Kante has wished Hazard the best on his next adventure.

“It's not sad. I think Eden did an amazing job, had an amazing time with Chelsea," Kante told reporters, per Goal.

"He stayed here a long time, he's won many trophies. He played amazing tonight. We are happy for him. 

"I don't know what is going to happen next but we can only wish him the best because he did a lot for Chelsea.”

Topics:
Football
N'Golo Kante
France Football
Premier League
Leicester City
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again