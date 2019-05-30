Chelsea breezed past Arsenal to secure Europa League glory on Wednesday night.

The Blues won 4-1 thanks to a second-half masterclass, with Olivier Giroud and Pedro both scoring, while Eden Hazard netted a brace.

Winning some European silverware means Maurizio Sarri's side had a rather successful campaign, but the same can't be said for the Gunners.

Unai Emery's team finished trophy-less and missed out on Champions League qualification.

24 hours ahead of kickoff though, Arsenal were firm favourites to win the Europa League.

Chelsea had a number of injuries, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi out - while N'Golo Kante was a major doubt.

And to make matters worse, it appeared that two of their stars had a big bust-up in training on the eve of the final.

Video footage shows Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz coming together, before Sarri storms off in anger. Check it out below.

Unsurprisingly, talk of that dominated buildup to the match, with many suggesting Chelsea's dressing room was on the rocks.

But that wasn't the case, as the Blues brushed Arsenal aside to secure the trophy. And following the win, Luiz and Higuain responded to rumours of their bust-up with a number of social videos.

In the first, Luiz makes a ‘too much talking' gesture with his hands, while Higuain says: ‘Nothing happened, I love David!’

The striker then kisses his teammate on the cheek, who responds "I love you, brother!"

In a second live video, this time filmed by Higuain, Luiz was even more emphatic in his response, looking directly into the camera and shouting:

"They talk s**t [the journalists], we get along with each other!"

Message. Sent.

It seems that Luiz and Higuain are still very much on the same page - and the suggestion that Sarri stormed off because he was unable to practice set-pieces in training appears true.

Despite talks of a split dressing room almost every season, or problems between the players and their manager, Chelsea just keep on winning trophies - and this campaign has been no different.