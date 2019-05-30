Chelsea can be satisfied with their season.

The Blues managed to finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League despite only accumulating 72 points.

And they ensured they would finish the campaign with silverware by winning the Europa League on Wednesday night.

They were the worse of the two teams in the first half, with Arsenal looking the most likely team to break the deadlock.

But the scores were level going into half-time and Chelsea made their dominance count in the second half.

Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Eden Hazard scored within 20 minutes of the restart to give Chelsea a commanding 3-0 lead.

Alex Iwobi scored a cracker to give Arsenal hope, but Hazard converted his second goal of the game shortly after to put the game beyond doubt.

At 4-1, Chelsea were completely cruising and easily saw out the final moments of the game.

They played some great football in that time and one passage of play stood out.

Starting in the 74th minute, Chelsea put together a brilliant 19-pass move where every player in the team got a touch.

The move ended in Hazard being denied his hat-trick by a superb save from Cech.

Watch it below:

That would have been one of the best team goals of the season had that gone in.

They were completely toying with Arsenal there and the difference in quality between the two teams was perfectly encapsulated in that move.

Despite the victory, Maurizio Sarri's position as manager is still unclear.

He has been attracted attention from Juventus but aid after the game that he thinks he deserves to stay at Chelsea.

"I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea and what Chelsea can do for me," said Sarri, per the BBC.

"I love the Premier League and I'm lucky I'm at Chelsea but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk.

"In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea but my opinion is not enough."