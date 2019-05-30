Oh, how Chelsea are going to miss Eden Hazard.

The Belgian forward confirmed in the wake of the Blues’ 4-1 victory against Arsenal in the Europa League final that he expects to leave in the summer.

Hazard is coming off his most productive season, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions.

The bright lights of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be a suitable setting for the 28-year-old, a world-class talent who belongs on the biggest stage.

The same, however, can’t be said about Mesut Ozil.

While Chelsea fans expected Hazard to deliver in Baku, Arsenal supporters were wondering which Ozil was going to show up.

Unfortunately for them, it was the Ozil that so often goes missing in big matches.

The difference between Ozil and Hazard

The German was invisible for large portions of the match and many joked that his first sighting came when he was subbed off in the 77th minute.

Arsenal’s decision to extend Ozil’s contract until 2021, and increase his wages to £350,000-per-week, is one they are beginning to rue.

Many fans now want Ozil to be sold and among them is Piers Morgan.

The celebrity Gooner has ripped into the playmaker, with one tweet emphasising his frustration.

“Hazard sucks the life out of his opponents... Ozil sucks his thumb. There, RIGHT THERE, is the f*cking problem. Sell him,” Morgan wrote.

It wasn’t the only shot Morgan took at Arsenal’s No.10.

“He’s a lazy, sickly, disinterested waste of £350k-a-week,” he wrote.

Ouch.

Ozil fell out of favour with Unai Emery in the season and there’s every chance the Spaniard will look to move him on when the transfer window opens.

In Cesc Fabregas’ opinion, the former Germany international just doesn’t have it in him to be a leader.

“I think sometimes you just have it inside or you don’t have it,” Fabregas told BT Sport.

“The club buys you to be the actual leader around the club.

“I don’t think Mesut has that in him to carry. I don’t train with him every day, but I don’t think he has it in him to be leader.”

At the age of 30, Ozil isn’t about to change his ways.

And Arsenal are facing two more years of it.