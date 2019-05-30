Stan Wawrinka has received praise for his actions during his third round match at the French Open, where the Swiss player helped a young fan in tears.

Part of a large group of fans swarming by the side of the court hoping for an autograph, the boy was clearly distressed as the other fans in attendance crowded around him.

The world no. 28 saw the upset boy and sprung into action, lifting him over the stand to console him court-side.

Despite breathing heavily and a tearful face, meeting one of his sporting heroes certainly helped calm the boy, who was even able to leave with one of Wawrinka's towels.

With distress quickly turning to joy, the boy was able to get the autograph those pushing him forward were hoping for.

The Swiss star put the blame on other fans pushing behind for the pain the boy felt.

"People were pushing too much, and he started to cry because he had some pain," world number 28 Wawrinka told reporters.

"I took him out of that mess a little bit, and he was in pain and sad. So for sure, I tried to make him feel better, gave him a towel, and tried to find his dad."

Wawrinka's action suits his demeanour, which he says has been filled with love for the sport of tennis since his comeback from injury.

"I had a lot of pain full time. After the surgery it took me a little while to get back fit and ready to play like today," he said.

The former world no.3 underwent knee surgery late in 2017, pushing him outside the top 200 in the ATP Rankings.

"It took more than a year, and it was not an easy way to be back. But again, at the end of the day, I knew why I was doing it, because I love tennis, I love the game, but especially I love to play.

"In a court like today with a lot of people in a Grand Slam, that was always my dream to play in the French Open when I was a kid."

Despite early exits this year in Rome and Geneva, the 2015 Roland Garros champion showed a glimpse of what he's capable of at the Madrid Open, making it to the quarter-final where it took a player of Rafael Nadal's quality to beat him.

Wawrinka is next in action in the French Open fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov, after beating Chile's Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 in the third round.