An image of Arsene Wenger seemingly dribbling past Zinedine Zidane went viral this week.

During a charity match in France, images appeared to show Wenger leaving Zidane for dead.

The fun was soon killed, though, when a video of the actual incident emerged showing that Wenger certainly didn’t beat Zidane.

In fact, he lost the ball in a dangerous position and looked very much like the 69-year-old that he is.

To be fair, Wenger didn’t exactly enjoy a stellar playing career before he took up management.

Spells at French amateur side Mulhouse and Strasbourg was as good as it got before he turned his hand to management.

But that’s not to say the Frenchman doesn’t possess some ability.

And one fan has created a rather hilarious compilation video of his ‘skills, dribbles and playmaking’.

It’s something we see all over YouTube whenever a relatively unknown player is linked with a big move.

Apart from this time, this video includes Wenger doing a few keepie-uppies and playing at walking pace in various charity matches.

It really does prove that compilation videos can make anyone look good.

Wenger would have been disappointed watching his former Arsenal side lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final last night.

However, former defender Martin Keown suggested that Wenger has contributed to the current state of the club.

“I think it was a system failure from Arsenal,” Keown said.

“It really magnifies the decline of Arsenal Football Club. It hurts me to say it but that football club is nowhere near the club it once was.

“Whether it was Arsene Wenger who was there too long. There is massive work there now. Recruitment is what it has to be.

“I don’t know if the budget is there to pull Arsenal back up again into the top four next season.”