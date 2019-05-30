Liverpool will be looking to put bad memories behind them when they play Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Of course, the Reds came ever so close to winning last season's edition.

They defied all expectations by reaching the final in Kiev but would suffer heartache at the hands of Real Madrid.

Losing 3-1 to Los Blancos was not the problem; it was the manner of their defeat.

Loris Karius had an absolute nightmare on the night as he gifted his opponents two goals.

Karim Benzema profited from an errant throw, while he also spilled a Gareth Bale effort into the net.

Real Madrid had just won their third consecutive Champions League but all of the talk in the game's aftermath was on Karius.

It's certainly a game that both himself and Liverpool fans will never forget.

Despite Jurgen Klopp initially vowing to back Karius, the German goalkeeper eventually lost his starting role at Liverpool and was shipped out on a two-year loan move to Besiktas.

Technically, Karius is still on Liverpool's books and they have invited him to attend the game on Saturday.

But, according to the Daily Mail, he has declined their invite.

Karius believes that his presence had the potential to divert attention ahead of a major night for Liverpool.

He is therefore not expected to attend and has gone on holiday instead.

The club and coaching staff are understood to be supportive of the decision.

You've got to feel sorry for Karius. But he deserves much praise at the same time.

There's no doubt that he wants to support his parent club, but he didn't want to be a distraction in their pursuit of their sixth European Cup title.

The report also adds that Karius and Jurgen Klopp's relationship has recovered since he was sent on loan.

Karius was initially not happy that Klopp decided to replace him with Alisson without informing him of his decision.

But the two made up after an extended private chat.