Football

Loris Karius looks on after the Champions League final.

Loris Karius declines Liverpool's offer to attend the Champions League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool will be looking to put bad memories behind them when they play Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Of course, the Reds came ever so close to winning last season's edition.

They defied all expectations by reaching the final in Kiev but would suffer heartache at the hands of Real Madrid.

Losing 3-1 to Los Blancos was not the problem; it was the manner of their defeat.

Loris Karius had an absolute nightmare on the night as he gifted his opponents two goals.

Karim Benzema profited from an errant throw, while he also spilled a Gareth Bale effort into the net.

Real Madrid had just won their third consecutive Champions League but all of the talk in the game's aftermath was on Karius.

It's certainly a game that both himself and Liverpool fans will never forget.

Despite Jurgen Klopp initially vowing to back Karius, the German goalkeeper eventually lost his starting role at Liverpool and was shipped out on a two-year loan move to Besiktas.

Loris Karius cost Liverpool the 2018 Champions League final

Technically, Karius is still on Liverpool's books and they have invited him to attend the game on Saturday.

But, according to the Daily Mail, he has declined their invite.

Karius believes that his presence had the potential to divert attention ahead of a major night for Liverpool.

He is therefore not expected to attend and has gone on holiday instead.

The club and coaching staff are understood to be supportive of the decision.

Loris Karius has spent this season at Besiktas

You've got to feel sorry for Karius. But he deserves much praise at the same time.

There's no doubt that he wants to support his parent club, but he didn't want to be a distraction in their pursuit of their sixth European Cup title.

The report also adds that Karius and Jurgen Klopp's relationship has recovered since he was sent on loan.

Karius was initially not happy that Klopp decided to replace him with Alisson without informing him of his decision.

But the two made up after an extended private chat.

Topics:
Football
Alisson Becker
Loris Karius
Jurgen Klopp
Karim Benzema
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again