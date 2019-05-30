Pep Guardiola is expected to enjoy another spending spree in the summer.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Manchester City could spend up to £200 million on new players when the transfer window opens.

That’s to improve a squad that some are already saying is the best in Premier League history.

Man City owner Sheikh Mansour has provided the funds for City to take over, investing more than £1.3 billion since buying the club in 2008.

Mansour’s worth was valued at £20 billion in FourFourTwo’s Football Rich List for the 2011-12 season.

He’s part of Abu Dhabu’s ruling Al Nahyan family and money really is no object for him.

Yet the wealth of Man City’s owner isn’t enough to prevent the club from increasing season ticket prices for the 2019-20 season.

Man City increase season ticket prices

Prices have been hiked by an average of three per cent, according to the Daily Mail.

City supporters received packages on Thursday morning, with many facing the prospect of having to pay more.

The most expensive card costs £950, with the cheapest priced at £325.

Fans have been taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

The prize hike comes despite Man City earning £150,986,355 in Premier League prize money in 2018-19.

By comparison, Manchester United will freeze season tickets prices for the eighth straight season, while Liverpool have frozen theirs for a fourth consecutive year.

City explain price increase

Despite the increase, the Premier League champions have insisted they are committed to affordable ticketing and also claim to be one of the most accessible clubs in the top flight.

City officials said season tickets costing less than £500 had increases of no more than £15, which works out at less than £1 a game.

They also pointed out the £299 ‘Value seasoncard’ scheme, whereby fans are allocated seats rather than picking themselves.

There’s also the quality on show at the Etihad Stadium. Sources claim Pep Guardiola’s side, who won 18 of their 19 home games this season, make the pricing strategy inexpensive.

Under-18 tickets in the family stand will remain £95, although that price is more elsewhere.