Arsenal fan creates thread fully explaining how their season has been an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Arsenal's season ended in disappointment with defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final. 

The Gunners actually had the game under control in the first half, but utterly capitulated after the break. 

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring against his former club with a brilliant diving header, before Pedro doubled the lead. 

Eden Hazard then added a brace as Chelsea romped to a 4-1 victory. 

Quite strangely, those associated with the Stamford Bridge club haven't been calling this season a massive success. 

Despite winning some silverware and finishing third in the Premier League, many supporters feel things can still improve.  

At Arsenal though, the picture is much worse. 

And after suffering a rather humiliating defeat to end the season, one fan has created a Twitter thread that suggests the campaign has been an 'unmitigated disaster' from start to finish. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Issues both on and off the field have led to a supporter, Darren, creating a seven tweet thread to vent his frustrations.

Check it out below and click on the post to read the full thread. 

Not many Arsenal fans will be disagreeing with him right now, especially over the mess that started last summer surrounding the futures of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey. 

Problems on the pitch have been summed up well too, as Arsenal threw away a chance of Champions League football, before putting in 'one of the most abject cup final performances ever'.

All in all, then, this season really has been nothing short of an 'unmitigated disaster' at the Emirates, leaving many fans hoping for some serious change this summer. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

But with no Champions League football next season and the expectation that they will be well off the pace in the Premier League, there's not too much for Arsenal fans to get excited about right now.

Topics:
Football
Aaron Ramsey
Arsene Wenger
Mesut Özil
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Premier League
Arsenal
Chelsea

