Chelsea were deserving winners of the Europa League final.

Maurizio Sarri’s side scored four goals in an impressive second half showing to defeat Arsenal 4-1.

And with that, of course, comes a spot in next season’s Champions League.

For Arsenal, it’s another year in Europe’s inferior competition.

The season has ended in disaster for the Gunners, who lost three out of their last five Premeir League games to miss out on a top four spot.

The final against Chelsea presented another opportunity to secure Champions League football, but they messed up in horrendous fashion.

But maybe, just maybe, they were cursed.

Chelsea tweet Aubameyang & Drake photo

You’ve probably heard of the Drake Curse by this point. Basically, things go badly for a sports team whenever Drake poses with one of their players or wears their gear.

It’s happened with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

And it’s not just limited to teams. Individuals, including Serena Williams and Conor McGregor, have both lost after posing with Drake. Click HERE to see a few examples.

And Chelsea were hoping that Arsenal would be struck by the curse after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang met Drake in April.

The Blues’ US account tweeted a photo of Aubameyang with the rapper before the Europa League final kicked-off, adding: ‘😉🤞’.

Then, after Chelsea’s 4-1 win, they added: ‘If you’re reading this it’s too late’ - the name of one of Drake’s 2015 mixtape.

The shots didn’t end there.

Chelsea’s US account then trolled Arsenal supporters with: “Don’t worry Arsenal fans, there’s always next year #UEL”.

Ouch.

There are many Arsenal fans who won’t have seen the posts.

After all, how many Gooners are following Chelsea on Twitter, let alone their US account?

But Arsenal fans will have seen the video of Olivier Giroud mocking his former club on Chelsea’s bus after the match.

“Thank you Arsenal,” the French striker said while lifting the trophy.

Salt in the wounds.