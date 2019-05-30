Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua ahead of his much anticipated clash with Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘The Gypsy King’ is currently preparing for his June 15 bout in Las Vegas against unheralded German heavyweight Tom Schwarz and has taken time out of his busy schedule to call out the IBF, WBA and WBO champion.

The 29-year-old has been a constant target of Fury, who claims he is avoiding the blockbuster fights and is scared at the prospect of losing his belts.

The Gypsy King is the lineal heavyweight champion while his latest opponent Deontay Wilder holds the WBC heavyweight strap.

Speaking on YouTube channel FightHype.com, the giant Mancunian takes aim at Joshua when asked how he would go about beating him in the ring.

“I’d punch his face in!

“He’s a big, bum dosser. Joshua is not a great fighter. He’s just a mediocre, average heavyweight from the ‘70s, and if he was in the ‘70s, he wouldn’t even be a world champion.

“Joshua’s a big p***y s***house.”

Strong words from the undefeated 30-year-old who clearly believes he will take AJ to the cleaners should the two touch gloves in the near future.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted this week that they could look at the all-British blockbuster with Fury after Wilder named Luis Ortiz as his next opponent and will seemingly be unavailable until late 2020.

The American has not confirmed the date or venue of his next bout, but is expected to face Ortiz in Los Angeles on September 7.

‘King Kong’ was in the frame to replace Jarrell Miller, Joshua’s original opponent before Ruiz, who had to be pulled from the bout after failing three separate drugs tests.

Fight fans remain impatient with boxing’s glamour weight class, which is quickly becoming the laughing stock of sport with the top stars deliberately and consistently being kept apart.

‘The Gypsy King’ has always spoken his mind and has clearly taken to verbal jabs in hopes of rustling a few feathers in the Joshua camp.

Time will only tell if Fury has gotten under AJ’s skin and the boxing world will have to wait to see if Hearn and Frank Warren can come to an agreement over what would be the highest grossing British boxing contest in the sport’s history.