It’s the end of the season and football clubs have released their new kits ahead of the summer.

In yesteryear, clubs would often keep the same kit for a couple of years. But these, days, there is a new home, away and third strip for each season.

In truth, a lot of the kits look the same with the likes of Nike and Adidas dominating the industry.

But what is the best shirt in football history?

Well, that question was asked by football betting website, FootballJunkie.co.uk with thousands of fans voting.

And the winner?

England’s 1996 World Cup winning shirt.

Take a look at the other strips that complete the top 20:

1. England, away, Umbro (1966)

p1dc4f1shk1ulm8jq159j5dc7km1h.jpg

2. England, home, Umbro (1990-92)

p1dc4f3h751br11ufm12nmc5c1f8g1j.jpg

3. Liverpool, home, Adidas (1985-87)

p1dc4f4rl0mghlr1eor1dii1jrn1l.jpg

4. Manchester United, home, Champions League (1998-99)

p1dc4f6cn8usi1cj6l3r1r2cnkf1n.jpg

5. Brazil, home, Nike (2002)

p1dc4f7go0a9nkg2eh375a1rvg1p.jpg

6. England, home, Admiral (1980-82)

p1dc4f8nk5mss86hh43q3684o1r.jpg

7. Newcastle United, home, Adidas (1995-97)

p1dc4fa9l49ihbm1q3g37vhc71t.jpg

8. Barcelona, home, Meyba (1982-89)

p1dc4fbcg81jkh1tfe9kf18j518oa1v.jpg

9. England, light blue third, Umbro (1990)

p1dc4fcd451ia01p7a1su515sflis21.jpg

10. Argentina, home, Le Coq Sportif (1986)

p1dc4fddeuovr1bm4fhv1nik54b23.jpg

11. Arsenal, home, Nike (2005-06)

p1dc4fen89ebed7u13uu1rfe1btb25.jpg

12. AC Milan, home, Kappa (1988-89)

p1dc4ffp191v6m1uq1o966euh1127.jpg

13. Tottenham, home, Hummel (1985-87)

p1dc4fgnbh1tgq10sp1b61mlvgfp29.jpg

14. West Germany, home, Adidas (1988-90)

p1dc4fhv841t9k1v8c1a9v18vg17tq2b.jpg

15. Manchester United, home, Umbro (1992-94)

p1dc4fj4cte6a1ja9erh11t018bh2d.jpg

16. Arsenal, yellow away, Adidas (1991-93)

p1dc4fkj825301d0f1efo1vo211il2f.jpg

17. Liverpool, grey away, Adidas (1989-91)

p1dc4fm45r16qk1tqem632dr1elq2h.jpg

18. Manchester United, yellow and green third kit, Umbro (1992-94)

p1dc4fmvjr2v2u6boom14758502j.jpg

19. Arsenal, blue away, Nike (1995-96)

p1dc4fo16snil1ec2u6038a17412l.jpg

20. West Ham United, home, Admiral (1976-80)

p1dc4g0ppmgsph8a1vvi35skfk2n.jpg

There was also a vote for the 20 worst shirts of all-time. And it’s perhaps a surprise that Arsenal’s ‘bruised banana’ shirt has been voted the worst of all time, despite featuring on the best list.

Check out the 20 worst shirts:

1. Arsenal, yellow away, Adidas (1991-93)

p1dc4d40tu1i2uo8dc90hno1nh59.jpg

2. England, goalkeeper, Umbro (1996)

p1dc4d8p7v18ll1ehrm9lno29gub.jpg

3. Athletic Bilbao, home (2004)

p1dc4dc2b0b7872vrjo1ch18edd.jpg

4. Hull City, home, Matchwinner (1992-93)

p1dc4ddu97125ceul1kar6vfs5hf.jpg

5. Norwich City, home, Ribero (1993-94)

p1dc4dga06qmkg08uovh8j1ge4h.jpg

6. Cameroon, home (a onesie), Puma (2004)

p1dc4dnvrv1js41gdtm2buqa4l7j.jpg

7. Colorado Caribous, home (1978)

p1dc4dpeh3qk31tejsm51tbrpgnl.jpg

8. Everton, pink away, Le Coq Sportif (2010-11)

p1dc4dqs50mo5glkat140u4rtn.jpg

9. Celtic, green away, Umbro (1991-92)

p1dc4dsq20f9i1p2it461bs9jkfp.jpg

10. Manchester United, yellow and green third kit, Umbro (1992-94)

p1dc4dtqs1d9s7cv16a71e2t16v6r.jpg

11. Mexico, goalkeeper, Umbro (1994)

p1dc4e03qtuc01vkgdf3s3filrt.jpg

12. Coventry, brown away, Admiral (1978-81)

p1dc4e6r5p10jfr741epngnt1mk4v.jpg

13. Manchester United, blue away, Umbro (1992-93)

p1dc4e8js4icq5vnbvf1l3bjg411.jpg

14. Liverpool, white, black and purple third kit, Warrior (2013-14)

p1dc4eah0q4u2kiv1b6p1o781rss13.jpg

15. Barcelona, yellow away, Nike (2005-06)

p1dc4ecgsc1fdp15uj1vlvi7phtu15.jpg

16. Manchester United, grey away, Umbro (1995-96)

p1dc4egil41etf1gbipo41rue1ni817.jpg

17. Nottingham Forest, yellow away, Umbro (1995-97)

p1dc4eirtk18d51nav14jc1lrr175t19.jpg

18. Barcelona, red and yellow away, Nike (2013-14)

p1dc4ek6pv1hhd130i1iq18r91nfk1b.jpg

19. Chelsea, grey away, Umbro (1994-95)

p1dc4eqpbp16hn16n81hoa16qj1um61d.jpg

20. Stoke, blue away, Asics (1993-94)

p1dc4esims5lbndu14k4pk01mlr1f.jpg

A spokesman for FootballJunkie said: “The research suggests sentiment plays a big part when it comes to deciding which shirts are the best.

“Shirts worn by unsuccessful sides are perhaps unfairly forgotten, despite being fantastic designs – the 2009/10 England strip springs to mind.

“It’s also clear from the research that fans can be divided when it comes to choosing shirts that are worth celebrating– the yellow Arsenal kit is a great example.

p1dc4gfb1g12or2fg17311eo2m2l2p.jpg

"Leicester’s Admiral pioneered the replica shirt market in the 1970s, and ever since then millions and millions of football tops have been sold across the world.

“There are many iconic shirts which are remembered decades later, and lots of great designs which narrowly missed out on the top 20.

“As such, football fans will have their own opinions on which shirts should or shouldn’t appear in either list, but there’s no doubt they are part and parcel of the beautiful game.”

