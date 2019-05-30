One of the most talked about wrestlers in the world right now is Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in the WWE, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Moxley recently left WWE as he refused to sign a new contract with the company due to disagreements for a number of years with the direction of his character.

Just last week, he sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when he showed up at AEW Double or Nothing as their newest signing, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in the process.

When Moxley left WWE, he told Vince McMahon that he was leaving as he needed some time off after wrestling for so many years.

As we now know, this wasn't the case, but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was the reason why WWE didn't add any extra time onto the end of his deal like they have to other superstars who have plans of leaving the company.

He said, via Ringside News: “Cause the thing is with the guys that they freeze you know with Daniel Bryan they knew he was going to New Japan and they didn’t want him there because they knew that he could be a difference maker so they’re gonna freeze.

"With Pac they froze him because of the way he quit he walked out of his contract and they wanted to send a message. With Mysterio they didn’t want him going to Lucha Underground at the time even though he eventually did.

“I think they thought [Moxley] was going to do some indie stuff. I don’t think they thought he was going to AEW. I just think they thought he was so miserable that he was just going to do a few [indie dates] — you know what I mean?

“Also, he had friends in high places and maybe they didn’t want to upset his friends especially since Roman Reigns is a real good friend of his.”

Meltzer also said: “I don’t think that they did [tack on more time] because he would have complained about it. I think they just didn’t. From what I understand they found out he was going to AEW on that Thursday.

“I think that he snowed them with the idea that I’m just burned out I just need time off and because of that it was because of that they were like ‘if he just needs time off and he’s gonna work CZW or places like that you know what I mean?”

It's difficult to believe that Vince would have allowed Ambrose to leave WWE so easily without adding any extra time onto his contract if he knew he was going to become Moxley for AEW.

It definitely looks like Moxley tricked Vince into thinking he was burnt out, when in fact, he was looking to release himself from WWE's shackles.