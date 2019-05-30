Tennis

Naomi Osaka screams after winning a point against Victoria Azarenka (Jean-Francois Badias/AP).

Osaka through to third round with hard-fought victory over Azarenka

World number one Naomi Osaka survived another major scare to reach the third round of the French Open.

The 21-year-old, who is chasing a third consecutive grand slam title, lost the first set 6-0 against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Tuesday and was two points from defeat.

Things did not get quite so hairy against former world number one Victoria Azarenka in a high-quality match but the top seed was a set and a break down before recovering to win 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Osaka battled through to the third round

Osaka, who said she had never been more nervous during a match than against Schmiedlova, again made a poor start, with Azarenka winning the first four games.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka has been getting closer to her best form having finally returned full-time to the tour last spring following a bruising custody battle over her toddler son.

She weathered an Osaka fightback to take the opening set, the pair trading ferocious groundstrokes, and then opened up a 4-2 lead in the second.

But Osaka has established a reputation as one of the toughest players mentally and she dug her way back into the match before racing out to a 5-1 lead in the decider.

Azarenka put up more resistance at the end but ultimately Osaka was just too strong.

Victoria Azarenka
French Open
Women's Sport
Tennis

