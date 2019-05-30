There's a new war brewing in the wrestling world, and one that could eventually be as big as the Monday Night Wars between WWF and WCW in the 1990s.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) may have only broadcasted their first show last week, but they're already causing a lot of people to turn their heads and watch their product as an alternative to WWE.

Double or Nothing has been highly praised by wrestling fans, and one of the most memorable moments of the show was when Cody Rhodes used a sledgehammer to destroy Triple H's iconic throne before his match with his brother Dustin.

This isn't the only shot that has been fired between the two sides, as The Game called AEW a 'pissant company' during D-Generation X's WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year before WrestleMania 35.

During a media call toady ahead of NXT TakeOver XXV this weekend, Triple H was asked about WWE’s growing rivalry with AEW.

Triple H replied by saying he was addressing 'the elephant in the room' with Billy Gunn, who is a producer for AEW, adding that it was a very DX thing to do.

When The Game was asked if he would respond to Cody smashing his throne, he said, via Cageside Seats: “For me, I don’t even think about it. I just want to put on the best product possible with this TakeOver.

"I’m focused on this Saturday’s TakeOver XXV and continuing to grow the brand.”

Following Sami Zayn's AEW line on Raw this week, it's quite clear that both parties are now watching one another and are fully participating in a new wrestling war.

It will be interesting to see who makes the next big move.

This wrestling war already runs deeper than what we see on our screens, as AEW signed Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, just weeks after he left WWE.

This was effectively the first big blow in the wrestling war between the two parties.

Cody did say after Double or Nothing that he wasn’t necessarily taking a shot at Triple H when he smashed the throne but didn’t seem to mind if fans interpreting the entrance that way.

While both parties might say that they're not firing direct shots at one another with what they say, so long as wrestling fans interpret that way, a new wrestling war is taking place between WWE and AEW.