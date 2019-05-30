Sometimes in football, the floodgates open and your team receives an absolute thrashing.

Arsenal fans might reflect on their 8-2 battering at Old Trafford, while Manchester United supporters may think of their 6-1 loss in the Manchester derby and so on.

However, some batterings are more brutal than others and our thoughts go out to Honduras U20 this week after they suffered an absolute mauling in the U20 World Cup.

Their tournament didn't exactly get off to the best start when New Zealand dished out a 5-0 loss, but there was nothing embarrassing about their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

That being said, absolute carnage ensued during the game with Norway as they were sent packing in a 12-0 annihilation, the biggest winning margin in the competition's history.

Norway U20 12-0 Honduras U20

What makes the result all the more astonishing is the fact Erling Braut Haland - the son of former Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haland - helped himself to a triple hat trick.

It's not everyday you scores nine goals in a single match and with only one coming from the penalty spot, while the trio of Leo Skiri Ostigard, Jens Huage and Eman Markovic also scored.

And just to make matters even worse for Honduras, they had two players sent off with Axel Gomez and Everson Lopez being given their marching orders.

Take a look at some of the clips from the game down below:

However, the result is far from the most embarrassing in football, with the biggest ever win coming in Madagascar when AS Adema beat SO l'Emyrne 149–0.

Admittedly, though, they were all deliberate own goals in protest, so the next port of call is Arbroath's 36-0 obliteration of Bon Accord during the 19th Century.