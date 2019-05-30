Under Arsene Wenger, it used to be a topic of keen debate - when exactly did Arsenal reach their nadir?

In the short reign of Unai Emery, last night's 4-1 humiliation in the Europa League final provided a more obvious 'rock-bottom' moment.

That defeat signified the end of the Gunners' hopes of Champions League qualification.

It is also likely to affect their transfer budget and ability to attract elite players this summer.

Though the stakes were higher for the north Londoners, Chelsea played with significantly more panache and urgency.

It's going to be a long summer for everyone associated with the club.

Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham has reportedly sent an e-mail to staff, leaked by arseblog and also cited in the Independent, signing off for the season and urging staff to 'keep some perspective'.

The 'leaked' e-mail:

“I know we are all hurting right now, after a painful and disappointing night," it reads.

“We all know that getting our great football club back to where it needs to be won’t be easy, with plenty of highs and lows along the way, and today was one of those lows.

“Let’s keep some perspective. It is a tough moment right now but we have much to be positive about when reflecting on this transitional season and looking forward to the next.

“To achieve our ambition we need to BE TOGETHER in both the good moments and the bad and we know we have the people across our club to do that.

“And finally, a HUGE thank you to you all for your commitment and hard work across what has been a very demanding season.

“Let’s recharge our batteries over the summer and we will go again hard next season. There are special moments and more finals ahead.

“Let’s keep our heads held high; WE ARE THE ARSENAL.”

While it's an admirable sentiment, it will be very hard for Arsenal employees to do that in the coming weeks.

It's estimated by BBC Sport that their summer kitty will be cut by as much as £60million due to their failure to make the top four or qualify for the Champions League via victory in the final.

All there is to look forward to right now is more Thursday nights in Azerbaijan.

Where do Arsenal go from here? Have your say in the comments.