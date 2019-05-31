There has been no shortage of chaos ahead of this season's European finals.

With both the Europa League and Champions League climaxes proving all-English affairs, thousands of supporters have been left to plot their journeys to the continent.

Arsenal and Chelsea fans are mostly on their way home after making the remarkable trek to Baku this week, although some embarked on an eight-day journey to save money.

However, just because Madrid is far closer to English shores, it doesn't mean that Liverpool and Tottenham fans have had an easier ride.

The cost of flights to the Spanish capital as well as accommodation have gone through the roof, with many travelling to different airports and then hopping on public transport.

That being said, the costs are still so high that some supporters are looking at alternative means and it seems as though a few will be attempting the journey by car.

That's certainly the case for Liverpool fan Simon Wilson, who has made the amusing decision to buy himself a car for just £40 and avoid shelling out £800 for flights in the process.

Admittedly, Wilson is also doing the stunt for his YouTube channel, but still has his dedication to Liverpool at heart and holds a season ticket at the club.

Wilson is also famous for having sneaked into the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight, as well as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

"I'll be uploading a couple of videos, but the reason I'm doing this is not just for YouTube," Wilson told the Liverpool Echo.

"I was lucky enough to get a ticket in the ballet through my season ticket, but because the ballot wasn't announced until recently I didn't want to book transport.

"When I looked online, the transport was so expensive it was ridiculous, the flights were around £800.

"I rang up my brother, Ben Wilson, and asked him how much was the cheapest car we could get."

What he wound up with was a battered and bruised Skoda Favorit GLXI, which he found on Facebook and he has already embarked on the drive of over 1,000 miles.

Whether or not the car will be able to traverse England, France and Spain without breaking down is something else entirely, though, and not to mention the cost of petrol.

Wilson has also invited one of his subscribers - a Tottenham supporter - to join him on the trip and they've already lost the pipe that cools their engine before reaching France.

However, assuming the Skoda can crawl its way into the Spanish capital, Wilson will have saved himself hundreds of pounds and enjoyed a European road trip in the process.

