Football

Conte took a season away from management after being sacked by Chelsea..

Inter Milan have announced Antonio Conte as their next manager

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Conte has been named the new Inter Milan manager in the early hours of this morning.

The appointment was on the cards for some time and marks Conte's return to Italian football after three years away, having spent two seasons with Chelsea.

The 49-year-old won the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to prove a worthy successor to Luciano Spalletti.

Conte was wildly successful during his time with Juventus, having won the Serie A title during every season in Turn but will now face a backlash from the club's fan base.

Over 40,000 fans have already signed a petition to have his star struck from the Allianz Stadium.

Conte to Inter Milan

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited," Conte explained after his appointment, "I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of how ambitious it is.

"I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."

It is believed that Inter will have plenty of money to spend this summer and one of the names that continues to be linked is Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United.

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

What does the future hold?

Either way, though, you can guarantee that Conte will give blood, sweat and tears to bring the glory days back to the black and blue side of Milan.

Inter president Steven Zhang explained he was "sure Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there".

"I'm certain he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."

Do you think Conte will be a success at Inter Milan? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Football
Luciano Spalletti
Antonio Conte
Inter Milan
Juventus
Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again