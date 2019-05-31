Antoine Conte has been named the new Inter Milan manager in the early hours of this morning.

The appointment was on the cards for some time and marks Conte's return to Italian football after three years away, having spent two seasons with Chelsea.

The 49-year-old won the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to prove a worthy successor to Luciano Spalletti.

Conte was wildly successful during his time with Juventus, having won the Serie A title during every season in Turn but will now face a backlash from the club's fan base.

Over 40,000 fans have already signed a petition to have his star struck from the Allianz Stadium.

Conte to Inter Milan

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited," Conte explained after his appointment, "I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of how ambitious it is.

"I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."

It is believed that Inter will have plenty of money to spend this summer and one of the names that continues to be linked is Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United.

What does the future hold?

Either way, though, you can guarantee that Conte will give blood, sweat and tears to bring the glory days back to the black and blue side of Milan.

Inter president Steven Zhang explained he was "sure Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there".

"I'm certain he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."

Do you think Conte will be a success at Inter Milan? Have your say in the comments section below.