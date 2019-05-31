Football

Unai Emery refused to speak to Arsenal players in dressing room after Europa League final defeat

Arsenal's season ended in disappointment with a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final. 

The Gunners also had a poor campaign domestically, finishing fifth. 

Losing the Europa League final means Unai Emery's side have not qualified for Champions League football next season - which was the minimum expectation.

And the humiliation against Chelsea made Wednesday's defeat even harder to take. 

The Blues scored four second-half goals with Olivier Giroud and Pedro getting one each before Eden Hazard added a brace.

Alex Iwobi's wonder strike was nowhere near enough to inspire the Gunners to a comeback as they lost 4-1. 

Heavy loss in a European final is tough to take, but to be beaten by a London rival is even worse - and after the result, Arsenal boss Emery made his disappointment clear. 

According to The Sun, he was so furious that he refused to speak to any of the players in the dressing room after the match. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

It's absolutely fine to be upset after a bad result, but a manager is supposed to lead his team no matter what, so Emery's silence probably won't go down too well with fans.

But he wasn't the only one in the Arsenal camp that was quiet after the Europa League. 

Midfielder Granit Xhaka was the only player who faced the media in Baku, and it's fair to say he was very angry with the result too. 

FBL-EUR-C3-CHELSEA-ARSENAL-FINAL

When asked what his manager said after the game, Xhaka replied: "Nothing."

The Swiss international was then asked why nothing was said and snapped back: "I don't know. He is disappointed of course. Him, the players, nobody speaks in the dressing room."  

Wednesday's result has clearly hit Arsenal hard - and with no Champions League football to look forward to next season, there's very little for fans to get excited about over the summer. 

